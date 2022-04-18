Watch: Moment Of Alarm After Man Running With Risen Christ Statue Trips In Bormla

A crowd celebrating one of the most beloved Easter traditions faced a moment of panic after one man involved took a sudden fall. The running of the statue of Risen Christ in Malta can be seen in towns all over the island, including Mosta, Bormla and St Julians. The exciting and unique act sees a group of men literally run through the streets carrying a massive statue of Christ on their shoulders. However, during the celebration in Bormla, onlookers could be heard gasping after one man carrying the statue on the forward left side falls over as the running men are at full speed. In footage uploaded to social media of the moment, the other men momentarily stop running and look at their fallen colleague, before continuing on their way as the crowd continues to cheer and clap.

Fortunately, friends and relatives of the man in question took to social media to confirm that the man was doing okay, though he did apparently break a ribs. “Let’s thank God that he is not doing too bad, he hurt a rib and his hand,” said one person close to the man. “He’s been taking part in this run for a long time. Thank you for all the help we found from people who live there, I don’t know who you are but thank you. And I cannot forget the police who stayed with him until the ambulance came.” Another person said that he had tripped over others’ feet during the run. “The man who fell during the run broke a rib, but it could have been so much worse. He tripped over the feet nearby.”

Some people asked why this tradition, which they saw as dangerous, was still being practiced in Malta. However, others were quick to point out that this is one of the most beloved parts of Easter in Malta, and that it was something people looked forward to year in year out. Check out the running of the statue in other localities over Easter weekend: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta) Have you ever seen the running of the statue of Risen Christ?