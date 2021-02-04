WATCH: Moment Of St Paul’s Bay Collision That Left Two People Injured

Dashcam footage of the moment the collision took place has been shared online, with the moments leading up to the crash, as well as right after, being revealed.

Two people were left injured following a four-vehicle collision in St Paul’s Bay.

Two people were hospitalised following the incident, which happened at around 7.30pm last night in Triq il-Mosta, St Paul’s Bay.

A Kia Sportage driven by a 60-year-old man, a Dancia Sandero driven by a 29-year-old Italian man and a Mazda Demio driven by a 25-year-old man were involved in the incident. A Chevrolet that was parked nearby was also damaged in the incident.

The Italian man as well as a 59-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Kia Sportage were taken to Mater Dei for treatment.

The man was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries while the woman was suffering from slight injuries.

District police are investigating the collision.

