WATCH: Nationalist Party Launches ‘Green’ Working Group In Bernard Grech’s Latest Overture To Disenfranchised Voters 

The working group will be looking to champion green issues both internally and nationally as well as overseeing policies and electoral pledges to ensure they conform with its green vision, with Chetcuti stressing that she wanted a broad cross-section of society to submit proposals.

The new working group, PN Greens, will be led by candidate and Marsaxlokk local councillor Janice Chetcuti and will be looking to obtain feedback from the public on the environmental policies they want to see enacted.

The Nationalist Party has announced the launch of a working group that will be tasked with coming up with environmental policies for the party as the country moves towards a general election.

“We want the group to have people with different opinions, people coming from all walks of life. They could be people who love animals or even people who have hunting at heart,” Chetcuti said.

The working group, she said, would also be working on ways of making government schemes more accessible to the general public. While many of the schemes launched by the government were beneficial, they were sometimes inaccessible to people who aren’t very IT literate and tech-savvy.

Anyone with suggestions to make can contact the group on [email protected]

“This will be the week we will start making the change we want to see,” Chetcuti said.

Addressing the same press conference the party’s secretary-general Michael Piccinino stressed that the PN was continuing with its process of renewal and of opening its doors to new people.

He too appealed to all people who want to see change enacted in the country to get in touch with the PN and to offer their proposals.

What do you make of the PN’s proposal?