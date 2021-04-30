WATCH: Nearly Every Uni Student In Malta Who Used Drugs Has Tried Cannabis, New Study Reveals

No less than 98% of all University of Malta students who have tried drugs in their lives have used cannabis at least once, a new study looking at student drug use patterns has revealed.

KSU’s Beyond The Influence Drug Use and Regulation Survey, part of their Drug Awareness Campaign and commissioned by MISCO, wanted to find out what students, often left out of any drug policy discussion, really thought.

A total of 967 people took part in the 10 minute survey – and some statistics are very revealing.

67% of survey respondents said they had used drugs recreationally, with 59% of those saying they still use regularly.

Incredibly, from those 67%, a whopping 98% of respondents said they had tried using cannabis, meaning it’s become more normalised than ever before in Malta.

Nearly half – 46% – had tried hallucinogens like mushrooms or LSD, and 38% had tried a stimulant of some sort.

KSU Students Policy Officer Yasmine Ellul appeared on Lovin Daily to discuss these findings, as well as talk about the “heartbreaking” scene of university being devoid of most students over on year into the COVID-19 pandemic.