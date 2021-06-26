WATCH: Neil Agius Is Feeling Pumped As Final Changes Are Made Ahead Of World Record Swim On Monday
Malta’s very own living legend Neil Agius has announced a major update to his world record swim attempt on Monday after bad weather forced a change of plans.
The endurance swimmer had originally planned to break the world record for the Longest Open Water Swim by swimming from Tunisia to Malta.
But after some recent weather updates, he’ll now be swimming from the small Mediterranean island of Linosa, and will be aiming for the same distance, which is set to take around 50 to 55 hours to complete.
“The next update comes sooner than expected. This is part of the excitement and nature of these kinds of expeditions,” Agius said today. “The decision was not taken lightly. We are practicing the mindset, I always talk about – listening to the forces of nature, taking note of the signs and improvising to reach the ultimate goal.”
“This doesn’t make the swim any easier or less of a challenge. All the exact same restrictions apply. It is still set to be a 50 to 55 hour non-stop swim.”
The current record sits at 124.4km. But with Agius steeled and ready to go, all eyes now turn to his Monday launch at 5pm.
“As you can imagine, this takes mental agility from myself and the team to switch course at such short notice. But this is all part of the training and the mindset I am committed to,” he ended.
“The excitement ramps up another notch!”
