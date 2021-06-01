WATCH: Neil Agius Decides To Skip Rest And Swim Around Gozo For 24 Hours Straight To Avoid Approaching Storm
Ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius has decided to skip a scheduled 12-hour rest period and swim around Gozo a second time as winds pick up and the weather worsens.
Agius is currently preparing for his latest challenge, which will see him cross the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia to Sicily – a gruelling 150-kilometre swim, 50 more than last year’s challenge in which he swam 100 kilometres from Sicily to Malta.
In preparation for the swim, Agius was scheduled to swim around Gozo on three consecutive days, an incredible feat in its own right but with weather conditions worsening, Agius has decided to scrap a planned 12-hour break and swim around the island twice in one go.
At a total distance of 100 kilometres, he’ll be swimming into the night and practically equalling last year’s record-breaking Sicily-Malta swim.
@lovinmaltaofficialWhat do you do when you’re #NeilAgius and the weather starts getting worse? You decide to take zero breaks, that’s what 🤯 #fyp #malta #swim♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
“Due to the fact that the weather is forecast to get much worse, Neil will continue with his 3rd lap around Gozo immediately after completing the second,” his team said in a Facebook post.
“Pushing his way into the night, the team is getting prepared and ready to lap Gozo once again. Let’s see how far he’ll get.”
Agius expects his Tunisia to Sicily swim will take between 45 and 50 hours to complete, though given all the variables at play, this is quite difficult to predict.
Do you think Neil will manage to cross the Mediterranean?