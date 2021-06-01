WATCH: Neil Agius Decides To Skip Rest And Swim Around Gozo For 24 Hours Straight To Avoid Approaching Storm 

Ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius has decided to skip a scheduled 12-hour rest period and swim around Gozo a second time as winds pick up and the weather worsens.

Agius is currently preparing for his latest challenge, which will see him cross the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia to Sicily – a gruelling 150-kilometre swim, 50 more than last year’s challenge in which he swam 100 kilometres from Sicily to Malta.

In preparation for the swim, Agius was scheduled to swim around Gozo on three consecutive days, an incredible feat in its own right but with weather conditions worsening, Agius has decided to scrap a planned 12-hour break and swim around the island twice in one go.

At a total distance of 100 kilometres, he’ll be swimming into the night and practically equalling last year’s record-breaking Sicily-Malta swim.