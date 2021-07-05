WATCH: Neil Agius’ Triumphant World Record Swim Goes Viral As Millions Tune In

Footage of the moment Agius triumphantly arrived in Gozo’s Xlendi Bay has gone viral, with over 2.1 million people tuning in to watch the triumphant and tense moment in one video alone.

Agius’ story made Maltese people all over the world proud to be Maltese, with the diaspora raising their voices in support of the man’s mission to raise awareness over plastic pollution in the sea.

Maltese people all over the island followed Neil Agius’ staggering 52 hour swim across the Mediterranean as he broke the world record for the Longest Distance Ocean Swim – but it wasn’t just people on the island who were tuning in.

Over 50 hours and 125km later, Neil Agius managed to complete the herculean feat of swimming from Linosa to Malta to claim a new world record for the longest distance ocean swim 🏊🏼👏🏼

The video itself has been shared over 8,300 times and reached nearly three million people, showing just how intense the interest is in Agius’ epic swim.

Agius’ takes on mammoth challenges as part of his Wave of Change campaign, which aims to raise awareness over just how much plastic pollution has been dumped into the sea – and his campaign is already bearing fruit.

A number of young people, from 8-year-old Zac Bugeja to Jake Vella, have announced their own challenges after Agius showed the island that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.

His swim comes just as Plastic-Free July begins, perfectly emphasising Agius’ point that we all need to make an effort if we really want cleaner seas.

Whether people were tuning in to support the man, see him complete his herculean task or just wanted to see a new world record be set, one thing is for sure – people have taken notice of Neil Agius.

