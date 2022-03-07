Watch: Neither Lydia Or I Have External Bank Accounts, Abela Says On Offshore Funds

Prime Minister Robert Abela has clarified whether he or his wife Lydia Abela hold any offshore bank accounts.

Asked by journalists during a press conference today whether either of the Abelas held any accounts outside of Malta, Abela spoke clearly.

“No, I’ve already answered this – neither myself nor my wife have any external bank accounts. Our bank accounts are local, and they’ve always been so,” Abela said.

He said this in response to a question on whether he held any accounts or deals in places like Dubai or the United Arab Emirates.