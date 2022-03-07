Watch: Neither Lydia Or I Have External Bank Accounts, Abela Says On Offshore Funds
Prime Minister Robert Abela has clarified whether he or his wife Lydia Abela hold any offshore bank accounts.
Asked by journalists during a press conference today whether either of the Abelas held any accounts outside of Malta, Abela spoke clearly.
“No, I’ve already answered this – neither myself nor my wife have any external bank accounts. Our bank accounts are local, and they’ve always been so,” Abela said.
He said this in response to a question on whether he held any accounts or deals in places like Dubai or the United Arab Emirates.
Previous Labour administrations have faced serious controversies over a number of prominent individuals holding offshore accounts in places like Dubai and Panama, including people like former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi
The previous general election, back in 2017, was held under a cloud of questions surrounding whether former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat owned the infamous offshore company, Egrant.
There have been claims that the offshore structures were used to funnel in proceeds from alleged corruption.
And just this week, the United Arab Emirates was placed on the FATF’s grey list.
