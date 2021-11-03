WATCH: New Close-Up Footage Emerges Of Xlendi’s Last Boathouse Disappearing In Cloud Of Dust

A restaurant will take over the ground floor and first floor levels, with four overlying residential apartments.

The building, which used to house The Boathouse restaurant, was knocked down after the Planning Authority approved an application to convert it into a five-storey block of apartments.

New footage has emerged of the moment a quaint Xlendi seaside boathouse was knocked down.

The plans sparked public outrage and a debate about the future of Gozo, with a parliamentary petition even filed in a last-ditch attempt to save the boathouse.

However, it was too late and the fate of the former boathouse has now been sealed.

Several people reacted in anger at the video and the state of Malta and Gozo in general.

“Honestly, the only nice views in Malta and Gozo now are when you look out at the sea,” a woman commented. “What a shame, it’s been completely ruined.”

Meanwhile, others argued that construction is only taking place because there is a high demand for it from the public.

“We all complain about [Malta being a] concrete jungle but Maltese and Gozitans all keep buying these flats and houses, so they keep building,” one person noted.

Do you think the authorities should stem development in Gozo?