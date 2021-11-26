WATCH: New €2.3 Million ‘Solar-Powered’ Adventure Park Opened in Ta’ Qali 

A new adventure park in Ta’ Qali was officially inaugurated by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg following a €2.3 million regeneration project. The adventure park is part of a broader project that will be upgrading the Ta’ Qali National Park and is one of six projects currently underway in the area. Addressing a press conference inaugurating the park, Borg said that the area had been completely transformed. “We have changed everything,” Borg said. “One can say that the only thing that is the same is the site.”

The minister said all playground equipment in the new park had been newly purchased and was solar-power operated. An irrigation system, as well as new lights and toilet facilities were also installed, the minister said. He added that several trees had been planted in the park, which also had lawn removed and replanted.

The works are being carried out by the Public Works Department under the coordination of Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef. Borg said that work on the remaining five sites, including a disused concrete factory, was well underway. He said that once each of the parks was completed, they would be integrated with one another to transform the area into a single large park.