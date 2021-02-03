WATCH: New €500,000 Drone Academy Launches In Paola With Over 1,000 Machines Registered Already

The first academy for “advanced training” in the field of drone work has launched in Malta.

Described as an “important step for Malta in the aviation industry”, Transport Minister Ian Borg and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli hailed the new Malta Drone Center and announced a €500,000 investment in the academy.

The centre, located in Paola, will train, test and build drones, and is Malta’s first dedicated drone centre.

“A few months ago we announced the launch of a drone registration system so that we would not only comply with European laws, but also allow us to have such investments. Today’s investment of €500,000, and which will also be employing a number of professionals, is the first in this industry and I look forward to having more of this kind in the coming months,” Minister Borg said.

“In just over two months, we have seen that in our country, through this online system, we have more than 1,000 drones registered.”