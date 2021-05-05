د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: New Footage Emerges Showing Sliema Robbers Inspecting CCTV Camera And Speaking In Georgian

Footage of two men trying to break into a couple’s Sliema apartment but getting foiled by their CCTV camera went viral yesterday, and new video evidence shows that they didn’t give up straight away.

The footage, filmed a few seconds after the first video, shows the two men whispering to each other in Georgian, with their conversation translated to Lovin Malta by someone who speaks the language.   

“He/she is at home,” one of the robbers says, to which his accomplice asks why the homeowner didn’t follow them down the stairs.

One of the robbers then returns to the camera and informs his accomplice that the device is indeed a camera.

“Are you kidding me?” one of the two men can be heard saying. “Let’s go knock on the door now.”

The two men can then be seen climbing up the staircase, pretending to climb the stairs to the next floor as they had done in the first clip. However, once again, their bodies are clearly visible on the stairs.

Three minutes late, one of the robbers can be seen returning to the camera,  appearing to take a photo of it and muttering that “there’s no internet here”.

He then stares deep into the camera again, points his phone at it and rushes down with his accomplice.

Police are investigating the footage.

Have you installed CCTV cameras at home?

