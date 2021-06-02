WATCH: New Footage Of Man Attempting To Intervene In Four-Woman Marsa Brawl Released

A second video has emerged showing a man trying to intervene in a four-woman brawl in the middle of the road in Marsa.

In the new video, the man can be seen trying to pull one woman away from the rest, and stepping in when they return to blows. However, he isn’t able to stop the fighting, though he can be seen to verbally try and convince the women to stop throwing blows.

A local who sent the videos to Lovin Malta explained that the area – around Triq it-Tigrija, Marsa – is an industrial area, with few residents living there, hence little exposure is given to incidents in the area.

“All these women frequent Marsa regularly, on different corners – and this entire incident lasted about 14 minutes,” they said. “They keep loitering around there, and in plain sight.”

The brawl is believed to have happened last night at around 7pm. Police told Lovin Malta that they received no reports on this incident.

An earlier video showed how passing vehicles and motorists were forced to stop and honk as the women’s fight spilled out over onto the road.

What do you make of this public fight?