Watch: New Labour MP Randolph De Battista Leaves Religion Out Of His Swearing-In Ceremony 

In a rare move for a Maltese politician, new Labour MP Randolph De Battista opted to leave religion out of his parliamentary swearing-in ceremony last weekend.

During the ceremony, MPs make an oath of allegiance and loyalty to the Republic of Malta and the Constitution and traditionally end their declaration with the phrase “so help me God” as they kiss a crucifix held out by the Speaker.

However, De Battista opted for a declaration rather than an oath, whereby he only pledged his loyalty to Malta and its Constitution.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia didn’t hold out the crucifix for him.