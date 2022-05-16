Watch: New PL MP Warns Banks Causing Suffering To Regular Citizens Due To Excessive Regulation 

New Labour MP Amanda Spiteri Grech has urged banks to be more mindful of the impact some of their bureaucratic processes are having on regular citizens. “Some businesses cannot operate because of all these banking obstacles, but I can also see this impact on regular citizens on a micro level,” Spiteri Grech, a family lawyer, said during a discussion on ONE TV’s Paperscan yesterday. “Going to the bank for a simple process such as updating a sanction letter during a separation case has become a long process that is preventing couples from carrying on with their lives.”

“I’ve been working in the family sector for a while and I can see the suffering this is causing, which really worries me. Regular citizens are even getting stuck when they enter into a donation agreement or when they want to pass money on to their children.” “Sometimes, I see a lack of logic here. While I understand the need for banking scrutiny, there shouldn’t be hurdles when the source of funds is clear black on white. Regular citizens are getting stuck, which really worries me.” Banking due diligence bureaucracy has increased significantly in recent years, in part due to new global regulations to clamp down on money laundering and Malta’s 2021 greylisting by the FATF.

For example, Lovin Malta recently reported how the Bank of Valletta froze a British couple’s bank account after they passed on cheques to a builder to repair their Ħamrun home. The man, Andrew Brady, said he had to provide proof of their income through tax numbers and financial documents from the UK, requiring lots of time and paperwork. “I fully understand the need to monitor money and cash being moved around. But we are not rich people hiding money or evading tax. We just want to pay for the repairs of our house,” he said. BOV said that it has strict due diligence procedures in place in accordance with international practices and regulations and that these regulations are regularly reviewed in line with international best practices and regulatory requirements. Do you think banking due diligence procedures have become too excessive?

