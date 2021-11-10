WATCH: New Prison Head Had Spoken On Recognising ‘Humanitarian Situation’ Within Migrant Centres Weeks Ago
Malta’s new prison head had shared his views on Malta’s migration crisis in a recent interview just weeks before given control over Corradino Correctional Facility.
Robert Brincau, who spent years as the chief of Malta’s Red Cross before becoming Malta’s Migrant Detention Centre Director, has been announced as the man who will replace Alex Dalli, who ran Malta’s prison until suspending himself earlier today following a suicide in prison.
Though Brincau’s vision for Kordin hasn’t been announced yet, a recent interview on radio station 103 Malta’s Heart reveals Brincau’s vision for migrant centres, indicating how he may approach running a prison.
“The vision – my wish – is that more than just a security location only, we see that we have a humanitarian situation here. They are people that have restricted freedom, and it’s often their first experience out of Africa,” he had said, before going on the emphasise his focus on detainees’ mental health.
“Right now, we have a welfare officer specialised in mental health, and we are aiming to expand this by the end of the year.”
He went on to talk about the training that his officials are being given, from methods of communication to first aid as well as how to connect with different cultures.
“You can have specialised people on the front lines, but these are people who deal directly with the migrants.”
As it stands, it isn’t known whether Brincau will be replacing Dalli permanently or whether he’s been brought in for the interim. Either way, many will be looking to see how he approaches the running of Malta’s Kordin prison.
You can watch the full interview below:
What do you make of the new prison chief?