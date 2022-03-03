Watch: No One Deserves To Die Like This, Rita Ellul’s Daughter Pleads During Valletta Vigil

The daughters of murdered Maltese mother Rita Ellul addressed a vigil held today in Valletta, speaking from the heart just a day after police charged a man with their mother’s murder.

“No one deserves to die like this,” daughter Georgina said in front of Parliament, breaking into tears as vigil organisers moved to hug and support her.

“Like my sister said, seek help,” she said. “Now, what we want is for justice to be served, and for the courts to do their job.” Georgina thanked police, who she said had been helpful and supportive of the family so far.

A crowd gathered as other speakers addressed the crowd, include Rita’s cousin Sefora Tabone, another of Rita’s daughters, and the Women’s Rights Foundation’s Lara Dimitrijevic.