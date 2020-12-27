WATCH: Nurse Receives First Ever COVID-19 Vaccine In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech has become the first person to ever be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Malta.

The event was streamed live on Television Malta’s Facebook page. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne could be seen watching over the nurse as she received the vaccine.

Abela and Fearne congratulated soon after the vaccine was administered.

Only yesterday, it was announced that a new COVID-19 passport will be rolled out for Maltese citizens to help them travel easier after being vaccinated.

