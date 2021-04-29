WATCH: Off-Duty Lifeguard Rescues Woman From Drowning Near St Julians Quay

As the weather warms up, many gravitate towards the coast, but don’t let the summer heat distract you from the fact that the sea can be a dangerous place.

A lifeguard and surf coach suddenly found himself carrying out a rescue operation in St Julian’s after one girl got dragged into the water by rough waves while relaxing by a quay.

Daniele Scarantino had to make use of his life-saving skills to haul the girl out of the sea next to the Cavalieri Hotel, and he has since issued a warning to all those who choose to go swimming in areas they are unfamiliar with.

“If you want to swim in an area that you aren’t familiar with, it’s best to ask locals for some information,” he told Lovin Malta.

“Also, don’t go alone and bring something with you that can float, like a soccer ball, so if you are in danger someone can throw it to you and you can float,” he continued.

In the video, rough waves can be seen bashing against the shoreline. While the sea tends to calm down as summer approaches, it can still be unpredictable and a large wave can whisk you away in a split second.

“The last piece of advice I would give, even if it is the most difficult, is to not panic because most of the time we drown because of fear and not because of tiredness. Always listen to those who come to your aid,” Scarantino ended.

