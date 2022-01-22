WATCH: Officers Investigate Sliema Worksite After Workers Spotted In Precarious Position

Footage from a Sliema worksite showing at least four workers hanging in precarious positions has led to officers from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority investigating the case on site.

In the video, four workers can be seen moving across planks and harnesses hanging on the side of a large building. The workers slowly adjust their harnesses to move across the wall – however, one worker, to the right, has his platform lowered at a considerable angle.

Residents who sent the footage to Lovin Malta expressed concern over whether the workers were in a safe position and were protected from any accidents considering they were working at a great height.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson from OHSA said: “OHSA officers in fact visited the said site and the investigation is still ongoing”.