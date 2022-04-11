Watch: Officers Rescue Driver From Car On Its Side After It Overturns In Birżebbuġa

In video released by Lovin Malta, police officers as well as Civil Protection Department officers can be seen congregating around the overturned vehicle as a fire truck is in the vicinity.

Footage of a man being pulled out of a car after it overturned in Birżebbuġa shows officers working quickly the bring the person to safety.

In the footage, the man appears to be conscious and can be seen communicating with police officers.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a police spokesperson said that an ambulance had been dispatched to the scene, on Triq Zarenu Dalli, Birżebbuġa. The man has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

However, it is as yet unknown whether anyone was injured in the accident, or how severe those injuries were.

The car, a Nissan Qashqai SUV, is believed to have overturned at around 4.15pm.

Officers are redirecting traffic around the roads in the vicinity of the accident.

