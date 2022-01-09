WATCH: Only Unvaccinated People In Intensive Care For COVID-19, Maltese Virologist Points Out

One of Malta’s top virus experts has clarified the difference the COVID-19 vaccine has on entry rates into hospital.

Discussing whether the island’s health authorities should continue reporting the daily number of new cases, Chris Barbara wanted to make a point about patients who need to receive intensive care in Mater Dei hospital due to the virus.

“A lot of people are speaking about the vaccine – the people currently in the ITU are people who didn’t take the vaccine unfortunately,” Barbara said while being interviewed by Andrew Azzopardi on Radio 103.

“And we say, jaħasra if only they had listened, then they wouldn’t be in the ITU today.”

As it stands, there are currently 115 people being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with seven patients receiving intensive case.