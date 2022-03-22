Watch: ‘Our Hearts Stopped’: Construction Worker Spotted Hanging From Wooden Platform In Buġibba

“When will Malta learn? I don’t want to see someone die in front of me,” the person that sent in the footage told Lovin Malta.

The footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a man hanging from a platform while painting a wall without a safety harness, in what appears to be several storeys at the construction site.

A construction worker has been spotted hanging from a wooden platform sustained by ropes in a construction site in Buġibba.

“When he jumped from the plank to the wall our hearts stopped. We really thought he was going to fall off in the video. I felt very uncomfortable filming it but I felt like I had, to try and get something done about this. Too many people are dying or getting injured. These people have families and most are just trying to get a better life and end up treated like this. It’s unbelievable in this day and age,” they said.

“What impression does this give to tourists?!” they lamented.

According to the source, the construction site seen in the video is situated in Triq iċ-Ċern and Triq il-Mazzola in Buġibba.

While the incident was not reported to OHSA, citizens are being encouraged to report such instances to the Authority to ensure that necessary steps are taken.

It goes to show that even though multiple people have died in Malta due to an unsafe construction industry, it seems that not much has been learnt, and workers are still being placed in hazardous situations.

