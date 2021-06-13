WATCH: Our Legislature Will Last Until June, 2022, Robert Abela Says

Malta’s Prime Minister has reiterated his administration’s timeframe in government while touching on the upcoming election.

While discussing a number of the Labour Party’s new candidates during a radio interview this morning, Robert Abela praised the new talent he said was being attracted to the party while noting when his government’s term in power officially ended.

“It’s encouraging seeing all these new faces… the reality is, this legislature will last until next June, but we need to think about the next five and ten years, and to make sure we have the tools to work because at the end of the day, it’s the individuals that make the government.”

His comment comes as Malta’s political parties have begun announcing their candidates for the upcoming general election.

Though no date has been confirmed as to when the election will be held, some believe it may be happening as soon as September 2021, while others believe Abela’s administration may remain in government until the end of their mandate, June 2022.

Speaking on the new candidates joining the Labour Party, Abela said that an individual who wanted to change Malta couldn’t make a stronger statement than becoming a candidate, as it showed they were no longer just “commentators” on the sidelines.