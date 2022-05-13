Watch: Overspeeding Trailer Narrowly Avoids Head-On Collision After Dangerous Overtake In Ħal Far
Alarming footage has emerged of a cargo trailer overspeeding and overtaking, narrowly avoiding an oncoming vehicle in a head-on collision that could have had fatal consequences.
The video, shared with Lovin Malta, shows one vehicle driving along Triq Ħal Far having to suddenly brake when a huge trailer emerges on their side of the road, trying to overtake another trailer driving on the road.
The trailer, which overtook on a single line lane, misses the vehicle by just a few inches.
“I’m still shocked. For a moment, I really thought I wouldn’t see my family again,” the driver told Lovin Malta.
This year has been one of the most fatal years on Maltese roads. Since the start of the year, 13 people have died in road traffic accidents, more than the figure recorded for the entirety of 2021.
Still, enforcement remains a concern. And while some have praised the introduction of speed guns, many would argue that it fails to address the root issues of driver safety on Malta’s roads.
