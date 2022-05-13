Watch: Overspeeding Trailer Narrowly Avoids Head-On Collision After Dangerous Overtake In Ħal Far

Alarming footage has emerged of a cargo trailer overspeeding and overtaking, narrowly avoiding an oncoming vehicle in a head-on collision that could have had fatal consequences.

The video, shared with Lovin Malta, shows one vehicle driving along Triq Ħal Far having to suddenly brake when a huge trailer emerges on their side of the road, trying to overtake another trailer driving on the road.

The trailer, which overtook on a single line lane, misses the vehicle by just a few inches.

“I’m still shocked. For a moment, I really thought I wouldn’t see my family again,” the driver told Lovin Malta.