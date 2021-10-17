WATCH: Overwhelmed And Emotional, Ike And Kaya Chosen As Malta’s Junior Eurovision Representatives

It’s official: Ike Mizzi and Kaya Gouder Curmi will be heading to Paris to represent Malta in the next edition of the Junior Eurovision on 19th December.

The young pair, who had wowed crowds with their powerful appearance on Malta’s Got Talent, will be performing their track My Home, with lyrics and music written by Owen Leuellen, Muxu and Cyprian Cassar.

Ecstatic, Ike and Kaya could barely react when they were told they had been chosen to represent the island, with Kaya covering her face with her hands as Ike jumped with joy.