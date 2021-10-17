WATCH: Overwhelmed And Emotional, Ike And Kaya Chosen As Malta’s Junior Eurovision Representatives
It’s official: Ike Mizzi and Kaya Gouder Curmi will be heading to Paris to represent Malta in the next edition of the Junior Eurovision on 19th December.
The young pair, who had wowed crowds with their powerful appearance on Malta’s Got Talent, will be performing their track My Home, with lyrics and music written by Owen Leuellen, Muxu and Cyprian Cassar.
Ecstatic, Ike and Kaya could barely react when they were told they had been chosen to represent the island, with Kaya covering her face with her hands as Ike jumped with joy.
The jury that chose them was made up of singers Destiny Chukunyere and Maxine Pace as well as maestro Sigmund Mifsud.
Former Junior Eurovision winner Gaia Cauchi showed her support for the young singers, saying: “My stars! Well done, I love you guys so much” as others similarly shared their praise.
You can watch their live performance below ahead of their big show in December:
Who are Kaya and Ike?
Kaya has been uploading music for a few years now, dedicating songs to her beloved mother as well as her friends and family. She is a student of La Voix Studios under the tuition of Ms Gillian Attard, and was a finalist in this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest with the song Made Of Stars.
Speaking of her relationship with Ike, she said: “from friends, we’ve become family and when there is love there is passion.”
Ike himself has shown a keen interest in rap and hip hop over the last year or two, even appearing as Owen Leuellen’s younger counterpart in his video for My Time.
