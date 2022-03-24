Watch: Owen Bonnici Urges Constituents To Vote Robert Abela Ahead Of Himself

Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici has urged his constituents to vote for Prime Minister Robert Abela ahead of him.

“I would like to appeal to people to give their first preference to the Prime Minister,” Bonnici told Lovin Malta during the penultimate PL rally held in Żurrieq last night.

Bonnici is a candidate on the 5th district, which covers Birżebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Mqabba and Żurrieq, and features a number of PL heavyweights who will be fighting for every last vote.

However, Bonnici still urged voters to think of Abela when casting their vote on Saturday.

