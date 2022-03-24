Watch: Owen Bonnici Urges Constituents To Vote Robert Abela Ahead Of Himself
Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici has urged his constituents to vote for Prime Minister Robert Abela ahead of him.
“I would like to appeal to people to give their first preference to the Prime Minister,” Bonnici told Lovin Malta during the penultimate PL rally held in Żurrieq last night.
Bonnici is a candidate on the 5th district, which covers Birżebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Mqabba and Żurrieq, and features a number of PL heavyweights who will be fighting for every last vote.
However, Bonnici still urged voters to think of Abela when casting their vote on Saturday.
Lovin Malta spoke to voters and candidates in Żurrieq ahead of the big day – check out what they had to say below:
The fifth district has voted in a Labour majority in each of the last four general elections.
In 2017, over 65% of eligible voters voted red, but the PN was still able to steal two of the five available seats, regaining one from 2013, albeit with an extremely slim 186 vote majority. It was a small victory in what was a dismal electoral performance by Malta’s Opposition.
Who do you think will win the 2022 general election?