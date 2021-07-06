WATCH: Owen Leuellen Releases Steamy Summer Single ‘Runaway’ To Heat Things Up
Owen Leuellen is back with a fresh track that’s perfect for summer vibing.
The X Factor Malta runner-up had wowed crowds with his confident style and fresh approach to hip hop in Malta, releasing his single My Time soon after the show ended.
Now, he’s released Runaway, featuring a steamy video showing the rapper and some female friends chilling to the track near a pool alongside shots of Leuellen riding a vintage Cadillac.
Packaged with a sleak black and white video directed by Steven Levi Vella, the track was produced by Matteo Depares and mixed by Howard Keith.
Leuellen has been on social media recently living his best Maltese summer life, making the track even more apt for the season.
His single with pop queen Ira Losco, Hey Now, also blew up, with the live performance having nearly 1.5 million views alone on Youtube.
Check out his first single My Time below:
What do you make of Leuellen’s new track?