WATCH: Owen Leuellen Releases Steamy Summer Single ‘Runaway’ To Heat Things Up

Owen Leuellen is back with a fresh track that’s perfect for summer vibing.

The X Factor Malta runner-up had wowed crowds with his confident style and fresh approach to hip hop in Malta, releasing his single My Time soon after the show ended.

Now, he’s released Runaway, featuring a steamy video showing the rapper and some female friends chilling to the track near a pool alongside shots of Leuellen riding a vintage Cadillac.