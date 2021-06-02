WATCH: Paul Apap Bologna Stays Silent On Electrogas Resignation As Tensions Flare Between Lawyer And PN MP

Former Electrogas director Paul Apap Bologna has refused to answer questions put to him by Parliament’s public accounts committee about his resignation from the EGM Holding Limited – the company that owns all the shares in Electrogas Malta. Apap Bologna appeared before the committee once again today as it continues to discuss the findings of an Auditor General investigation into the Electrogas deal. Apap Bologna resigned his directorship of both Electrogas Malta Limited and it’s shareholding company EGM Holding Limited earlier this year. His resignation coincided with the revelation that he was the owner of a secret Dubai-based company, Kittiwake.

The company, the existence of which was revealed by the Times of Malta, has been described as being identical to that owned by Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. The sitting was again dominated by arguments between government and Opposition representatives on the committee, as well as lawyer Gianella De Marco, about whether questions put to Apap Bologna were in line with the committee’s mandate. Apap Bologna was advised not to reply to questions regarding whether he was forced to resign his directorship since his position had become untenable after it was revealed that he was the owner of a secret offshore company. He similarly did not answer when asked what his present relationship with the company was. Apap Bologna denied attending any meetings at the office of the Prime Minister, saying that had only ever attended one meeting about issues related to state aid at which “everyone was present”. Asked whether he had ever been to Baku, Azerbaijan, Apap Bologna said that he had, but added that it had nothing to do with the Electrogas project. He eventually stated to the committee that he had attended the wedding of SOCAR’s Turab Musayev.