WATCH: People Are Flocking To The PN, Party’s Social Dialogue President Says

In a press conference this afternoon, Bartolo, PN’s President of Social Dialogue and Outreach, insisted that people who were either on the fence or voted for Labour in the last two elections are looking towards the Nationalist Party to rebuild Malta’s reputation.

People are flocking to the Nationalist Party in the face of corruption scandals in the government, Ivan Bartolo said.

“I can’t say I agree with that statement about people not flocking to the PN. I can assure you that I’ve met with people, organisations and businesses who think otherwise,” Bartolo told Lovin Malta.

“There are a lot of people turning to our party because they understand that Labour, who they believed offered the best chance for Malta, has failed to keep its promises.”

Bartolo joined another PN candidate Paula Mifsud Bonnici to demand an apology from the Labour Party, particularly Prime Minister Robert Abela, on behalf of the population for the corruption scandals that are unfolding.

“The Prime Minister has yet to apologise or take action against implicated people in his party. He is hiding behind the excuse that what has happened occurred when he wasn’t Prime Minister,” Mifsud Bonnici said.

“The fact that legal action is being taken against people like Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna doesn’t excuse him for taking action. We’re still waiting for Robert Abela to take political responsibility.”

Asked by Lovin Malta whether the Labour Party should shut down, Bartolo said he believes it should “focus on apologising to its voters and reforming itself.”

All in all, Bartolo believes the Nationalist Party will help rebuild Malta’s reputation.

“We need to turn a new page, under Nationalist Leader Bernard Grech. Together, we can make sure greater good comes is a priority for Malta.”

