WATCH: People Line Up For Vaccine In Scorching Heat As Jab Starts Being Administered To Adolescents
It looks like another busy day of vaccinations at the University of Malta vaccine hub, as videos sent to Lovin Malta show hundreds of people waiting in line for their turn to get the jab.
Videos sent to Lovin Malta by frustrated members of the public show the vaccination hub queue running for metres all around the university campus.
Some people said they had been waiting for up to an hour for their turn.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the Health Ministry for comment but has not yet received a reply.
Yesterday Malta’s vaccine drive was extended to 12 to 15-year olds. It was also recently announced that some 7,000 AstraZeneca second dose appointments had been brought forward, possibly explaining the increase in the number of people visiting the centre.
As of yesterday, 311,453 people had been fully vaccinated.
