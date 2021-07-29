د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Peppi Azzopardi Notes Caruana Galizia Murder Was Put Off Pending 2017 General Election    

Peppi Azzopardi has reminded people how Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination was postponed pending the outcome of the 2017 general election.

In a Facebook video following the publication of the public inquiry, Azzopardi noted that middleman Melvin Theuma had testified in court that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had told him to put off the planned murder after a snap election was called in 2017.

Right after the result was announced, with PL thrashing PN, Fenech called up Theuma to tell him to proceed with the plans.

“This clearly shows that these people had felt that they could do what they please because they knew they would be covered up with the help of the police commissioner and Attorney General,” he said.

“When there was a risk that Simon Busuttil would end up in government, they kept the plan on hold because they knew they wouldn’t be covered that way. When I ask myself who killed Daphne, the response can be found in history.”

