WATCH: Pet Cemetery To Be Completed By Next Year, Minister Pledges 

The cemetery has been in the pipeline for a number of years and was even one of Labour’s electoral pledges in 2017.

Addressing a press conference this morning, Animal Rights’ Minister Anton Refalo said the cemetery would represent another “leap in quality” for the animal rights’ sector.

Malta’s first pet cemetery should be opening its doors next year once work on it has been completed.

The plan was for the cemetery to be operated by the private sector but was slowed down due to a lack of interest.

A tender for the cemetery was issued last January. According to the tender, the cemetery is intended for cats and dogs and it is unclear whether the burial of other animals will also be permitted.

The minister also said that funds had been allocated in next year’s budget for a study to be commissioned in order to determine whether a centre for the rehoming of animals was feasible.

A further €125,000 will be invested in a national neutering campaign for stray animals.

