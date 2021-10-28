WATCH: PM Should Pull Karl Stagno Navarra From Tonight’s Episode Of Pjazza, Bernard Grech Says  

“I now invite the Prime Minister to move from words to actions and to do something about Karl Stagno Navarra, who starts his programme in a few hours.”

“The Prime Minister was right to condemn Karl Stagno Navarra,” Grech said as he visited a protest by civil society group Repubblika just outside the police headquarters.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to pull ONE TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra from tonight’s episode of Pjazza after comments passed yesterday inciting hatred against journalists and activists.

Grech questioned whether Stagno Navarra should be the journalist leading today’s episode in order for Abela to have sent a “clear message to the Maltese and Gozitan people”.

“He should also consider whether Stagno Navarra should continue to be paid thousands in taxpayer money just to be the spokesperson of a political party and to attack individuals,” Grech said, referring to Stagno Navarra’s consultancy with Air Malta.

During yesterday’s episode of Pjazza on One TV, Stagno Navarra aired what he described as ‘secret footage’ of Repubblika activists and well-wishers outside the police headquarters.

The civil society group is currently holding a sit-in in opposition to what the group describes as the police’s inaction in investigating and prosecuting former minister Konrad Mizzi, over the various corruption stories he has been linked with over the years.

“It’s extraordinary,” the Pjazza presenter exclaimed. “I’m not attacking the fact that Tim Diacono was there but this footage brought together four institutions that have declared themselves to be against the PL or the PL government – Repubblika, the PN, the Church and the media – all representatives of the establishment against the PL government.”

Reacting to the outcry over the presenter’s comments, Prime Minister Robert Abela condemned the remarks, noting that the singling out of Lovin Malta journalist Tim Diacono was unacceptable.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Labour Party president Daniel Micallef for the party’s position on the matter and is awaiting a response.

Stagno Navarra’s segment last night is a prime example of why Lovin Malta filed a constitutional case, following a crowdfunded Kaxxaturi campaign, which calls on ONE and NET to follow the same regulations on political impartiality as TVM.

Lovin Malta has sent Stagno Navarra a right of reply to read out on Pjazza this evening.

