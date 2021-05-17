WATCH: PN Calls On Prime Minister To Sack Carmelo Abela Over Alleged HSBC Heist Links 

The Nationalist Party has insisted that Carmelo Abela’s cabinet position is no longer tenable, after he was once again linked with the failed 2010 HSBC heist over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Times of Malta reported that the police were investigating claims that Abela had provided the would-be robbers with sensitive security information about the bank in order for them to plan the failed heist.

Abela had testified in the magisterial inquiry into the case in 2010, with the police having now requested the transcript of that testimony from the courts as part of their investigation.

Confronted about his testimony, which was given behind closed doors, last week, Abela claimed not to remember ever testifying before the inquiring magistrate.