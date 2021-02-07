WATCH: PN Leadership Celebrates Eddie Fenech Adami Turning 87 In Mini-Birthday Bash

The Opposition leader, flanked by other major PN deputies, visited former Prime Minister and President Eddie Fenech Adami for a short celebration to mark his 87th birthday.

In a live video shared by the current PN leader, Bernard Grech can be seen approaching the former leader, considered by Nationalists to be one of the most beloved and respected PN leaders in their history.

Fenech Adami seems keen to meet the current crop of Nationalist heads, with his son Michael Fenech Adami by his side. Grech, in a jovial mood, even pats Fenech Adami on the shoulder as Grech’s wife wishes him a happy birthday.

In one particularly candid moment, as Fenech Adami is opening his gift, his son tells him to pull up his face mask, only for the former Prime Minister to reply with a short but curt “għala?” (why?) as some of the assembled party giggle quietly.