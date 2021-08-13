WATCH: PN MP Personally Waters Trees At ‘Neglected’ Mellieħa Family Park In ‘Wake Up Call’ For Local Council
Nationalist Party MP Robert Cutajar has intervened and personally watered trees at the Mellieħa family park after he said they were left in a state of neglect by the locality’s local council.
Cutajar, who is also the PN’s environment spokesperson, told Lovin Malta he was angered and disappointed at the state of the park.
“I wanted to send a wake up call to the council,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta. “The park is in a state of neglect. It was a project we implemented in 2012 when I was mayor and I am very angry and disappointed at the state it is in.”
Cutajar said he had personally paid for the water himself and had gone to water trees together with Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef.
In addition to the park’s trees being neglected, Cutajar said the rest of the park had also been left to rot. He pointed to a wooden chip track, intended to help people recover from certain muscular injuries by allowing them to walk over a soft surface.
The chips, Cutajar said, had not been maintained with the track now essentially having become a concrete path.
Cutajar’s action comes as Malta emerges from its third heatwave which has seen several bushfires erupting all over the island as a result of the heat.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the council for comment on the park’s state.
