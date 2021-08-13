WATCH: PN MP Personally Waters Trees At ‘Neglected’ Mellieħa Family Park In ‘Wake Up Call’ For Local Council 

Nationalist Party MP Robert Cutajar has intervened and personally watered trees at the Mellieħa family park after he said they were left in a state of neglect by the locality’s local council.

Cutajar, who is also the PN’s environment spokesperson, told Lovin Malta he was angered and disappointed at the state of the park.

“I wanted to send a wake up call to the council,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta. “The park is in a state of neglect. It was a project we implemented in 2012 when I was mayor and I am very angry and disappointed at the state it is in.”