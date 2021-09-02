WATCH: PN Unveils Its New ‘Kun Bidla’ Campaign And Portal Ahead Of Election

The Nationalist Party has unveiled its new ‘Kun Bidla’ campaign, launching an accompanying website calling on the country to “be the change”.

The website, kunilbidla.org, is set to be a one-stop-shop for the PN and will feature regularly updated information on electoral candidates, along with virtual events and blogs from party members.

It aims to be a portal where users can interact with the party and even send in suggestions for its direction.

The reveal comes amid rumours that a general election could take place in November, something which the Prime Minister has refused to rule out.

Despite the website and the accompanying video, the campaign does seem to suggest that the part is asking for change for its citizens without providing any concrete plans for its vision.

However, reports in the Times of Malta does suggest some hope with one source detailing the PN’s renewed commitment to the environment. This includes plans to get every tree in the country mapped to ensure none are chopped down illegally.

It will also increase funds to public spaces and ensure contractors build boundary walls around construction sites.