WATCH: PN’s Julie Zahra Calls For School Reopening Plan To Be Published Without Further Delay

PN candidate Julie Zahra has called on the government to publish its school reopening strategy as soon as possible, warning it will be unacceptable to leave the announcement till late in the day again.

“The situation of uncertainty is creating excess anxiety and stress among parents, students and teachers, and we should be told what the plans and strategies are as soon as possible,” Zahra, a music teacher herself, said in a vlog.

“It would be unacceptable if we leave it to the last minute and release the plans a week in advance like what happened last year. The virus was here and is still here so we should have an idea of how certain things will work when schools reopen.”