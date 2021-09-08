WATCH: PN’s Team Start Leaves €200,000 Cheque Signed By Yorgen Fenech Outside Labour Party HQ

This came after the revelation that a company with links to the Labour Party was looking to set up a consultancy agreement worth €200,000 with Yorgen Fenech.

According to a report in the Times of Malta, Fenech was sent a draft of the proposed 33-month agreement in May 2016 by then Labour Party CEO Gino Cauchi.

At the time, the company – B.E.D Limited – was owned by Samuel Agius Livori. The shares have since been transferred to a company by the name of Hatfield Advisory Services.

According to the Times’ report, the agreement was drafted on a computer used by an executive of Labour Party media arm ONE Productions.

The draft agreement is said to contain little information about the type of consultancy to be offered, specifying only that the Tumas Group would pay the company a flat rate of €6,000.

While it is unclear whether the agreement was put into place, the paper said it was “aware” of at least two invoices for “consultancy services” sent by B.E.D Limited.

Contacted by the Times and asked about B.E.D’s link to ONE Productions, Cauchi said he was not in a position to comment given that he was not involved in either of the companies.

ONE Productions CEO did not respond to a request for comment while Tumas Group director Ray Fenech said he was not able to trace any such payments made by the group.