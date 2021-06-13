WATCH: Police Called In To Handle Packed Beach In St George’s Bay

In what seems to be a weekend full of crowds gathered both indoors and outdoors, footage has emerged of a couple of policeman trying to control the hundreds of revellers gathered on a popular bay late at night.

In the new footage, which was posted by social media page Malta Dizastru Totali, hundreds of people can be seen gathered together in St George’s Bay.

Just a stone’s throw away is the former entertainment hub of Paceville, which is operating under very strict guidelines, including limited opening hours and seated customers.

Two police officers can be seen trying to coral youths gathered along the beach, with some deciding to leave the bay and head back towards St Julian’s. However, in the face of hundreds of revellers, the officers can only do so much.