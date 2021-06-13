WATCH: Police Called In To Handle Packed Beach In St George’s Bay
In what seems to be a weekend full of crowds gathered both indoors and outdoors, footage has emerged of a couple of policeman trying to control the hundreds of revellers gathered on a popular bay late at night.
In the new footage, which was posted by social media page Malta Dizastru Totali, hundreds of people can be seen gathered together in St George’s Bay.
Just a stone’s throw away is the former entertainment hub of Paceville, which is operating under very strict guidelines, including limited opening hours and seated customers.
Two police officers can be seen trying to coral youths gathered along the beach, with some deciding to leave the bay and head back towards St Julian’s. However, in the face of hundreds of revellers, the officers can only do so much.
The footage comes as business owners were left livid over a lack of enforcement alongside the beach as regulated clubs and other entertainment venues are unable to operate fully.
And just hours ago, there was outrage online after scores of festa enthusiasts were filmed celebrating indoors without wearing a mask during the Feast of St Philip.
Though Malta recorded zero new COVID-19 cases twice this week, including today, the island’s health authorities have continued to emphasise a “very cautious” approach to reopening the island, with the entertainment industry seen as lowest priority.
However, with summer here and the airport functioning, more and more tourists and young travellers are hitting up the island… and looking for somewhere to spend their Friday and Saturday evenings.
Lovin Malta sent questions to the Malta police force to see whether any reports were made in regards St George’s Bay or whether any arrests were carried out, which have remained unanswered at time of publishing.
What do you think of these gatherings?