WATCH: Police Investigate Footage Of Man Being Dragged Out Of A Car And Beaten Near Paceville

The police have said they are investigating an incident in which a man can be seen being dragged out of a car and beaten by another individual.

The footage has been doing the rounds online and was sent to Lovin Malta by several individuals who said the incident had taken place on Monday night outside Paceville.

A witness on the scene suggested the aggressor was a taxi driver and that the victim was an elderly man but no other information was available and police have not confirmed the people involved.

In the video, one man can be seen dragging the victim across the road as bystanders react in shock to the violence.