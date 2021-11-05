WATCH: Police Investigate Footage Of Man Being Dragged Out Of A Car And Beaten Near Paceville
The police have said they are investigating an incident in which a man can be seen being dragged out of a car and beaten by another individual.
The footage has been doing the rounds online and was sent to Lovin Malta by several individuals who said the incident had taken place on Monday night outside Paceville.
A witness on the scene suggested the aggressor was a taxi driver and that the victim was an elderly man but no other information was available and police have not confirmed the people involved.
In the video, one man can be seen dragging the victim across the road as bystanders react in shock to the violence.
Asked whether any investigation was ongoing, the police confirmed that the incident was being investigated but declined to comment any further.
A police spokesperson declined to provide information about the date of the incident, whether anyone had been injured, or whether anyone was being charged as a result.
“The case is being investigated and therefore it would not be prudent to divulge any further information at this stage,” the spokesperson said.
