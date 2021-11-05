د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Police Investigate Footage Of Man Being Dragged Out Of A Car And Beaten Near Paceville

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The police have said they are investigating an incident in which a man can be seen being dragged out of a car and beaten by another individual. 

The footage has been doing the rounds online and was sent to Lovin Malta by several individuals who said the incident had taken place on Monday night outside Paceville. 

A witness on the scene suggested the aggressor was a taxi driver and that the victim was an elderly man but no other information was available and police have not confirmed the people involved. 

In the video, one man can be seen dragging the victim across the road as bystanders react in shock to the violence.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Asked whether any investigation was ongoing, the police confirmed that the incident was being investigated but declined to comment any further. 

A police spokesperson declined to provide information about the date of the incident, whether anyone had been injured, or whether anyone was being charged as a result. 

“The case is being investigated and therefore it would not be prudent to divulge any further information at this stage,” the spokesperson said. 

What do you make of this incident?

READ NEXT: Michelin Plate Valletta Restaurant Shutters Doors After 'Tough Two Years' And Begins Seeking New Home

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All