WATCH: Police Investigating Car ‘Stunt’ That Left Honda Accord Sunk In Armier

The police are investigating a video showing a car being purposefully dumped into the sea.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a police spokesperson noted that the video may not have been filmed today. In it, several individuals can be heard giggling as one man enters the vehicle – a 1990 Honda Accord – before releasing the handbrake, allowing the car to slowly descend before hitting the sea, and slowly sinking.

The men filming the video can hardly contain their giggling at this scene.

It is illegal to dump a car into the sea. The video is believed to have been filmed in Armier.