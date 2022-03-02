Watch: Police Restrain Man As Rita Ellul’s Loved Ones Confront Alleged Murderer Aboard Gozo Ferry
The loved ones of murder victim Rita Ellul were aboard the Gozo ferry that her alleged murderer was also aboard – leading to a public confrontation.
In footage shared by ONE News, one man had to be restrained by police officers after finding out that Ellul’s suspected murderer – who is believed to have strangled Ellul in bed – was also aboard the ship.
After noticing the police vehicle with the accused inside it, some of Ellul’s loved ones reportedly approached the vehicle, leading to a “commotion’ on board the ship, with officers scrambling to separate the parties.
The alleged murderer – from Ghana – will be taken to court today at 1.30pm.
Ellul, a 49-year-old mother-of-three, was found dead in a bed in Għajnsielem, Gozo, last Saturday. What was initially believed to be a natural death took on a more sinister dynamic after an autopsy revealed that foul play was being suspected, with marks found on Ellul’s neck.
Since the death, it was revealed that Ellul had filed two domestic violence reports with police over the pair’s four year relationship.
Since then, Malta has reacted in shock at what may be the second femicide in Malta in 2022.
