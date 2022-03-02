Watch: Police Restrain Man As Rita Ellul’s Loved Ones Confront Alleged Murderer Aboard Gozo Ferry

The loved ones of murder victim Rita Ellul were aboard the Gozo ferry that her alleged murderer was also aboard – leading to a public confrontation.

In footage shared by ONE News, one man had to be restrained by police officers after finding out that Ellul’s suspected murderer – who is believed to have strangled Ellul in bed – was also aboard the ship.

After noticing the police vehicle with the accused inside it, some of Ellul’s loved ones reportedly approached the vehicle, leading to a “commotion’ on board the ship, with officers scrambling to separate the parties.