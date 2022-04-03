Watch: Pope Suddenly Stops Convoy To Bless Stunned Newlywed Couple In Mellieħa
Even though Pope Francis had a packed schedule from the moment he’s landed in Malta, the global church leader still had time to stop and give a newlywed couple his very own blessing.
In footage first uploaded by Lovin Malta, the Papal convoy can be seen driving near Għadira Bay, Mellieħa, as a crowd gathers on either side of the street.
A woman in a wedding dress can be spotted near the road as police officers on motorbikes and other vehicles begin to drive by as part of the convoy.
As soon as the Pope’s vehicle nears the young Maltese couple however, he tells his driver to slow down so he can bless the new husband and wife, probably blowing their minds in the process and making the nearby crowd turn ecstatic.
The unforgettable moment was captured by several bystanders, with many shouting and screaming with joy when the Pope slows down near them as others run to get a closer look at the religious icon.
The couple – Danielle and Matthew – must have got the shock of their life when the Pope actually pulled up near them, but people couldn’t help but share the love with the lucky couple.
During the brief encounter, Matthew was even lucky enough to shake the Pope’s hands.
“I bet they didn’t expect this in 100 years! The best possible blessing for their beautiful union, God bless the Pope,” said one onlooker.
Check out some of the highlights of the Pope’s historic visit to Malta – his very first.
Congratulations to the newlywed couple! Share this story to show your support for their special union right after this unforgettable moment