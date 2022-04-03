Watch: Pope Suddenly Stops Convoy To Bless Stunned Newlywed Couple In Mellieħa

Even though Pope Francis had a packed schedule from the moment he’s landed in Malta, the global church leader still had time to stop and give a newlywed couple his very own blessing.

In footage first uploaded by Lovin Malta, the Papal convoy can be seen driving near Għadira Bay, Mellieħa, as a crowd gathers on either side of the street.

A woman in a wedding dress can be spotted near the road as police officers on motorbikes and other vehicles begin to drive by as part of the convoy.

As soon as the Pope’s vehicle nears the young Maltese couple however, he tells his driver to slow down so he can bless the new husband and wife, probably blowing their minds in the process and making the nearby crowd turn ecstatic.