WATCH: Powerboat Caught Massive Fire In Msida Yacht Marina

A vessel, reportedly a powerboat, in Msida Marina has caught fire around 9pm this evening. The CPD and police rushed to the scene and the vessel may have already been moved away from the other boats in the pontoon.

@lovinmaltaofficialThe vessel is reportedly a powerboat which may have already been moved further away from the other boats in the pontoon 🚒 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

The situation currently seems to be under control, and police has been contacted but cannot provide any information as of yet. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this moment.

