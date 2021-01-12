WATCH: Prime Minister Will Not Publish Miriam Pace Report, Says Recommendations Are Being Implemented 

“The amendments that are being presented to parliament at the moment are a direct result of that report,” Abela told Lovin Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela will not publish a report by a panel of experts that details recommendations for the construction industry following the death of Miriam Pace, explaining that they are already being presented as part of a wide-ranging reform.

Abela was approached following a written plea from Pace’s widower, Carmel, to publish the report and potentially kick start a public inquiry into her death.

Pace, a mother-of-two, died after her home, which neighboured a construction site, collapsed. The incident sparked national outcry over lax construction regulations and the negligent actions of those involved.

Since then, architect Roderick Camilleri, site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech, and workman Nicholas Spiteri have been charged with negligibly causing Pace’s death.

Following the tragedy Abela said he was angry and promised action, setting up a commission, headed by a retired judge, to draft legal reforms governing the construction sector.

Reforms, Abela said, include the creation of a construction agency to provide better oversight in the sector. An independent tribunal will also be set up to hear appeals against any decision taken.

The construction industry has been under the microscope for the last few years following a series of collapses around the island, one of which claimed the life of Pace. In July, construction worker Sarjo Konteh was killed at a Bormla construction site and another Maltese worker was injured.

Previous reforms introduced following several non-fatal collapses proved to be non-effectual. Hopefully, fresh changes will finally bring cowboy players within the sector under control.

