WATCH: Prison Warden’s Vehicle Set Ablaze In Qormi During Early Hours Of The Morning

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a prison warden's vehicle that occurred in the early hours of the morning. A police spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles – a Peugeot Partner and a Toyota Platz – caught fire at around 2:45am while they were parked along Triq San Edwardu, Qormi. Nirien ta' vettura f'Hal Qormi Il-waqt li n-nirien hakmu l-vettura ta' Ufficjal Korrettiv.Grazzi lill-haddiema tal-Protezzjoni Civili li ghamlu dak kollu possibbli biex ma jkunx hemm aktar hsarat fuq proprjeta' ohra. Grazzi lill-Pulizija li ghaddejja bl-investigazzjoni taghha dwar il-kaz.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made so far. The General Workers’ Union section which represents enforcement officers posted footage of the vehicles on fire and the state of the warden’s vehicle after the flames were put out.