WATCH: Proposals For Post-COVID Malta To Be Implemented Within Three Years, Research And Innovation Minister Pledges

A set of 114 proposals making up Malta’s post-COVID strategy will be implemented within a three-year timeframe, Research and Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici announced today. The minister was speaking during the launch of the strategy, which is intended to plot the way forward for Malta’s recovery from the pandemic and to ensure its resilience in the face of other similar challenges that could arise in the future. The strategy outlines 12 main themes, each linked to UN sustainable development goals, as well as three “critical and interconnected areas” of focus: society, the economy and the environment.

Bonnici emphasised how the pandemic had brought with it unprecedented challenges, adding however that it had also resulted in a sense of unity and cooperation within society. He said he was proud of the fact that the Maltese government had acted “decisively” to minimize the impact of the pandemic especially when it came to protecting people’s livelihoods. “Because we had a government that acted, today we are speaking about strategies for the future while others are still talking about how they’re going to vaccinate their population or save their economy,” Bonnici said. The minister noted that the strategy had been formulated in collaboration with the government’s various ministries, adding that the implementation of the strategy would be the responsibility of each individual ministry. Bonnici said that the Cabinet had approved the setting up of a coordination committee that will oversee the strategy’s implementation.

Speaking ahead of the minister, Professor Simone Borg, the chair of the strategy’s steering committee, gave an overview of the strategy’s aims. Starting with the first pillar, which related to people’s wellbeing, Borg said that people’s health was a primary priority for the committee. She said that over the course of the pandemic, everyone in the country had benefited from the country’s robust healthcare system. Malta, she said, needed to ensure that the system was strengthened further, with a particular focus on mental health, which has been a major concern over the past 15 months. The strategy also dealt with people’s quality of life, including their surroundings, the food they ate and other similar factors. Among the proposals related to people’s wellbeing is the stepping up of initiatives intended to combat obesity as well as mental health problems resulting from the pandemic. The setting up of a multidisciplinary “follow-up clinic” and wellbeing service for people who have had COVID-19, as well as a post-pandemic “population committee” that will assess how different groups in society are recovering from the pandemic has also been proposed. This includes initiatives to gauge the impact on civil society, school children as well as culture, art and sports organisations. From the social perspective, Borg said the strategy wanted to address both challenges that had arisen because of the pandemic, as well as to work towards greater social cohesion.