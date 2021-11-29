WATCH: Protestors Boo Labour MPs As They Exit Parliament After Tonight’s Demonstration 

A small group of protestors booed Labour MPs as they exited Parliament this evening following tonight’s demonstration. People gathered behind barriers as MPs walked to their cars, shouting out insults like “clown”, “mafia”, “corrupt” and “trash”. One of the protestors said that they all belong in jail. Tonight’s protest, organised by Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia, called for the resignations of Speaker Anglu Farrugia and PL MP Rosianne Cutajar.

It was announced after Farrugia refused to punish Cutajar in the wake of a Standards Commissioner report which found her in breach of parliamentary ethics for failing to declare money she received from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. The activists have also criticised Farrugia for dismissing Matthew Caruana Galizia’s calls for his resignation through a legal letter by lawyer Ian Refalo. Addressing the protest, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina warned that Farrugia is shielding MPs from the consequences of their wrongdoing. “Parliament should represent the people and it’s citizens, and the Speaker cannot be a person who tries to shut citizens up to protect an MP who was found guilty by the Standards Commissioner,” he said.

“The Speaker cannot send out a message that there are no consequences to wrongdoing, as he did with Rosianne Cutajar.” “This is the impunity that we’ve been speaking out for so long and that has been flagged by the public inquiry and international institutions. This is the impunity that resulted in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and if we allow it to slide, it will end up destroying our country.” Activist Martina Farrugia called out the likes of Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef and lawyer Charlon Gouder for warning that such demonstrations disrupt Valletta businesses during the festive period. “They forgot to say that businesses are more impacted by Malta’s greylisting than by people protesting, which is a fundamental human right that isn’t limited in December,” she said. “Malta was greylisted thanks to the blatant theft carried out by Gouder and Micallef’s friends, but none of them are shouldering responsibility for the way their actions will see Maltese people lose their jobs and humiliate the country across the world.” Did you attend tonight’s protest?